Grant application window open for nonprofits seeking Impact100 Metro Detroit granT

(WXYZ) — Impact100 Metro Detroit is gearing up for its 2022 Big Give!

In the upcoming year, the organization is hoping to award non-profits organizations in the Metro Detroit area a total of $350,000 in transformational grants.

Any nonprofit hoping to receive a grant must apply online.

The application window closes on January 14, and grants will be awarded in May.

“We strive to award high impact grants and provide exposure to nonprofit heroes in Metro Detroit,” president of Impact100 Metro Detroit Kelly Walsh said. “We are working to be a leader in collective philanthropy and build a strong presence in our community.”

Each year, members donate $1,000 toward the collective grants. In 2021, the organization awarded two $100,000 grants to Developing KIDS and Freedom House, and an additional $52,000 was divided among Accent Pontiac, Brilliant Detroit, and LifeBUILDERS.

“Across the country, Impact100 organizations empower women as philanthropists to pool their resources and deliver a greater impact to their community,” Walsh said. “Our chapter was the first in Michigan and we’ve experienced exponential membership growth in the last six years.”

Impact100 Metro Detroit was founded in 2016, based on the national model of a group of women who want to fuel positive change in the community by uniting in collective giving and providing transformational grants to local nonprofits.

The organization is currently seeking new members for 2022, to bring the total amount gifted to well over $1 million since inception.