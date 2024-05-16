14-year-old Jordan dreams of being a basketball player one day

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Jordan, who loves to play sports and dreams of becoming a professional basketball player one day.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Jordan also loves spending time outside going to the park and going for car rides.

He also loves math, reading, building things with LEGOS and playing Roblox and Minecraft.

Jordan wants others to know, “I am kind, and I have a great sense of humor.”

One of his close adults adds, “Jordan is a fun-loving, energetic, affectionate and silly boy who loves animals. Jordan is a unique, happy and energetic boy. Jordan is good with people, likes to share stories and is very funny. Jordan is very respectful to everyone, has a good attitude toward them and will help with anything you need to have done.”

Jordan said he loves Halloween and dressing up in costume, wants to visit Disneyland one day.

According to MARE, Jordan dreams of a new forever family who goes on vacation together, and a family that supports him.

Jordan’s new forever family must make sure he receives the services that will help him function at his best. His new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed. Jordan would do best in a structured home in which he receives appropriate attention. Jordan also would benefit from being the youngest child in his new family.

For more information on Jordan, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also learn more on our Grant Me Hope page.