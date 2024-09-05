16-year-old Neveah loves reading, decorating and listening to music

Our Grant Me Hope is 16-year-old Neveah, who loves to read and listen to music instead of playing with toys or games.

They also love Christmas time, and other holidays, because they love decorating.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Neveah said chihuahuas are their favorite animal, red and purpose are their favorite colors, and art is their favorite subject in school.

“Nevaeh is passionate and outspoken,” says a close adult. “They are very creative and have shown the ability to demonstrate a lot of care for people they love. Nevaeh is smart and a good advocate for themself and others. Nevaeh is able to communicate their needs and seeks support when needed.”

Nevaeh would do best with one or two female parents who are experienced and trauma informed, according to MARE. Their new parent or parents should be patient and understanding as Nevaeh adapts to their new home. Their new family needs to make sure they receives any services that will help them function at their best. Nevaeh also needs a family who will be open to letting them explore who they are and support them no matter what.

For more information about Neveah, click here, and view a list of waiting children. You can learn more on our Grant Me Hope page.