Greenfield Village reopens Saturday with new restaurant, revamped store

Greenfield Village is reopening to the public on Saturday for the spring, summer and fall season. A members-only preview will be held on Friday.

According to The Henry Ford, this year's reopening includes a new restaurant and a revamped store at the village.

The new restaurant, Stand 44, is set to open on May 1. It's located next to the Detroit Central Market and is named for an actual stall in the market where Mary Judge sold her items from 1863 until 1894.

There will be a menu with fresh, local and season ingredients to celebrate the Great Lakes grower community.

The Greenfield Village Store also underwent a renovation over the winter. Guests can shop for new apparel, plus souvenirs, gifts and handcrafted items made at Liberty Craftworks.

This year, guests will also be able to explore the Detroit, Toledo and Milwaukee Roundhouse, Dr. Howard's Office and Grimm Jewelry Store for the first time since 2019.

Through May 20, the village will be open Tuesday through Sunday, and then open seven days a week starting May 21.