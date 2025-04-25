Greening of Detroit giving away 500 trees on Friday for Arbor Day

Detroit residents can pick up a free potted tree on Friday from The Greening of Detroit. Friday is Arbor Day, and the organization is hosting a tree giveaway.

According to the Greening of Detroit, it's taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jayne Field Parking Lot at 13200 Fenelon St. in Detroit. People will have to enter from Luce St.

The organization has 500 potted trees that will be given away to residents of Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck. It's one tree per household while supplies last.

Tree options include Okame Cherry, Ironwood, Autumn Brilliance Serviceberry, Swamp White Oak, Tulip Tree and Blackgum. Residents will also receive care information for the tree.