(WXYZ) — The city of Grosse Pointe Woods is mourning the passing of Mayor Robert Novitke.

An obituary posted on the city's website says he died on Sunday, March 14. He was reportedly 74-years-old.

Novitke had been mayor since November of 1990. Prior to that, he served on the city council for 13 years.

A lawyer and US Marine who served in Vietnam, Novitke is survived by his wife, five children and three grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending.