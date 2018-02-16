Gun threat at Saginaw County middle school causes lockdown during school dance

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A threat of a gun at a school dance caused Carrollton Middle School to go into a lockdown Thursday night, according to the Carrollton Township Police Department.

All students have been released to their parents and no gun was found.

One student reported to school staff that they heard another group of students say that someone had a gun at the school event.

Police were immediately notified and, as a precaution, the school was put on lockdown.

The Carrollton Township Police Department is handling the investigation with assistance from the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office.