HallowGlow Nights returns to West Bloomfield’s Treerunner Adventure Park

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — HallowGlow Nights returns Oct. 13 through 29 at TreeRunner Adventure Park in West Bloomfield just in time for Halloween fun! The family-friendly event series features Halloween-themed activities surrounded by spooky decor illuminated by glowing lights in the woods.

“The HallowGlow event nights are a perfect combination of the parks’ famous glow zip lining glow nights and a walk through the woods. The Park has added new low-to-the-ground Ziplines and ropes for those that have a fear of heights,” Treerunner Adventure Park said.“Guests are encouraged to arrive and participate in costume, with a best costume contest on Saturdays.”

HallowGlow is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Activities are available for all ages and skill levels. Prices start at $10 and reservations are required.

For more information and to make a reservations, click here.