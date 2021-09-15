Health leaders say they're having a 'huge problem' with blood supply shortage in SE Michigan

(WXYZ) — Beaumont Health leaders on a conference call Wednesday said the region is facing a limited blood supply and urged the community to donate.

“We have a huge problem with blood supply in Southeastern Michigan, it’s not just Beaumont Health,” said Dr. Christopher Carpenter, Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at Beaumont Health.

Dr. Carpenter said the more people that can get out and donate blood, the better it will be for maintaining a safe stock level of blood units.

“We’re looking at surgeries, and can we provide this surgery because of the risk of blood loss because we may not have enough of a blood supply,” he said.

To find a blood drive near you, click here.

