Ask Dr. Nandi: Be health aware and heart safe while shoveling snow

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the snow is piling up, and while driveways and sidewalks will need clearing, shoveling can take a serious toll on your health.

Shoveling snow is just part of winter life for many Michiganders. So, it’s easy to forget how much strain it puts on our bodies. Research shows that after just two minutes of shoveling, heart rates can jump above 85% of a person’s maximum heart rate – the same response you’d expect from intense aerobic exercise.

Now, shoveling snow can be tough on anyone. But it’s especially risky for people who lead a sedentary lifestyle, have obesity, diabetes, or a history of smoking. It’s even more dangerous for those with existing heart conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or a history of heart disease. That’s because studies show shoveling can significantly increase the risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest.

Why is that? Well, for one, shoveling mostly works the arms, not the legs. Since your legs aren’t moving much, blood can pool in your lower body instead of returning to the heart, which adds extra strain. Plus, many of us unknowingly hold our breath while lifting heavy snow. And this can cause sudden spikes in heart rate and blood pressure. On top of that, cold air causes blood vessels—including the coronary arteries—to constrict, raising the risk of heart problems even more.

If you have heart disease or risk factors, you should consider asking someone else to do the shoveling. Luckily for me, I have young and healthy kids at home who help clear the snow! But if you don’t have anyone to help, see if a neighbor or a local teen can help. Or you can use a snowblower – but just be careful. It’s usually less taxing on the heart, but it's still a workout.

Now, if you have to shovel, please take it slow —pace yourself and push the snow instead of lifting it. Don’t hold your breath, and be mindful of the wind because it increases the effects of the cold on your body. Also, be sure to dress in warm layers to hold in the heat, and don’t forget boots with good traction, a hat, and gloves.

Most importantly, know the warning signs of a heart attack. If you feel chest pain, dizziness, or an irregular heartbeat, stop immediately and seek help. If you see someone collapse while shoveling, call 9-1-1 and start Hands-Only CPR if they’re unresponsive. Always remember that at the end of the day, no driveway is worth risking your life.