Ask Dr. Nandi: Curcumin may improve mood and memory in just 18 months

(WXYZ) - Study after study has found curcumin to be one of nature’s great anti-inflammatory substances. It’s the stuff found in the spice, turmeric that gives it that bright orange color.

We spoke a bit about turmeric a few weeks ago and discussed whether or not the hype surrounding it is true. I said that it was!

Now, we have another study showing its amazing power. It turns out that the main chemical inside this super-root may actually be able to improve memory and mood in people with age-related cognitive decline.

Researchers from UCLA studied 40 people between the ages of 50 and 90. They gave some of them a small amount of curcumin every day as a supplement. The others got a placebo.

When researchers ran tests on the subjects, they found significant mental improvements in the folks who took the daily curcumin supplement. In just 18 months, these people improved their memory scores by more than 25 percent and showed improvements in mood, as well.

Here are some ways you can cash in on the amazing benefits of turmeric and its prized chemical component, curcumin:

In the study, subjects took a curcumin supplement. But you can also get benefits by cooking with turmeric. It’s a versatile spice that tastes great with all kinds of foods. Try making turmeric tea, with a touch of black pepper to aid absorption. Add turmeric to smoothies to mask its slightly pungent taste. If you take medication for seizures, high blood pressure, or bipolar disorder, check with your doctor before taking a curcumin supplement.

As I mentioned before, curcumin reduces inflammation throughout the body. Alzheimer’s is associated with inflammation in the brain.

In the study I just cited, people who took a daily curcumin supplement had lower levels of certain proteins that cause inflammation in the brain. So there definitely does appear to be a correlation.

Turmeric is also loaded with antioxidants that help prevent cell damage. So eating more of it, or taking a curcumin supplement, might be a great idea. Especially if you’re an adult over 50.