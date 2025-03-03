Ask Dr. Nandi: What is a graduated approach to treating spring allergies?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, winter isn’t over yet, but spring weather is on the way. As temperatures rise, pollen will fill the air, triggering seasonal allergies for millions.

This time of year, my patients start asking for advice. If you have spring allergies, you know how tough they can be. Pollen triggers your immune system to overreact, leading to sneezing, watery eyes, congestion, a scratchy throat, wheezing, and coughing. The good news is that there are steps you can take to help manage symptoms.

First, get your home ready by spring cleaning now. Dust, mold, and pollen love to hide in places like ceiling fans, vents, and clutter. So, clean thoroughly - dust everywhere, vacuum the floors, and scrub kitchen and bathroom surfaces.

Next, use HEPA filters. These high-efficiency filters trap tiny particles like pollen, pet dander, and dust. You can install them in your home’s air system or consider using portable air purifiers. And since pollen and mold can build up in air filters, be sure to clean or replace them before and during allergy season.

Now, with warmer temperatures on the way, it’s tempting to open the windows. But that lets pollen in. So, keep your windows and doors closed to keep allergens out.

Also, start watching pollen levels. Pollen counts are usually highest in the early morning and evening. If you can, try to stay indoors during those times. If not, wearing an N95 face mask can help. And since pollen can stick to your clothes, hair, and skin, change into clean clothes and take a quick shower once you’re back home to help avoid spreading allergens around your house.

If medication is needed, there are a few options.

First, over-the-counter options like antihistamines, nasal sprays, and decongestants can help manage symptoms. If those don’t help enough, it may be time to see an allergist. They can create a tailored treatment plan and also prescribe stronger medications, such as prescription antihistamines, nasal sprays, or oral corticosteroids.

Now, if you’re looking for long-term relief, allergy shots and sublingual immunotherapy can help train your immune system to react less. Allergy shots are the most common option, but they can take a few years to fully work. Sublingual immunotherapy uses allergen tablets that dissolve under your tongue. This treatment starts several months before allergy season and can continue for up to three years.

The key is to prepare your home and consider starting your medication at least two weeks before those annoying symptoms hit. Taking action early can help keep symptoms from becoming harder to manage.