Hepatitis A confirmed in food worker at restaurant in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Wayne County Health Department confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in a food service worker at Downriver Coney Island on Eureka Road in Southgate.

The individual had limited food handling responsibilities and shifts during the exposure period.

Inspected on Jan. 23, the facility is open for business and is working with the health department during the investigation. There were no violations cited on the visit.

The owners took immediate action by having all staff members receive the vaccine between Jan. 23 and 24.

Wayne County health officials are advising people who consumed food from the restaurant between Jan. 2 and 14 to watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.