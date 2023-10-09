Here are the road closures for the 2023 Detroit Free Press Marathon

(WXYZ) — The 2023 Detroit Free Press Marathon is on Sunday throughout the City of Detroit and into Windsor, and roads will be closed throughout the day for the race.

The race starts at 7 a.m. on Fort St. and 2nd Ave. in Downtown Detroit and finishes along Woodward Ave. just south of Campus Martius Park.

The Ambassador Bridge will have restricted traffic on Sunday and will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. until the last runner clears the bridge.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will close to traffic from 6:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Below is the entire list of road closures for the marathon.

2023 Detroit Free Press Marathon Road Closure List by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd