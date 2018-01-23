Here's how to get free pie on National Pie Day

Rain
HI: 41°
LO: 38°
GT Pie Company
(WXYZ) - It's National Pie Day and what better way to celebrate than with a slice of free pie?
Grand Traverse Pie Company announced it will be giving away a free slice of Apple Crumb or Cherry Crumb pie with any purchase.
National Pie Day is a separate celebration from Pi Day, which occurs on March 14 every year.
More details can be found here.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.