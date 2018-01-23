Here's how to get free pie on National Pie Day

6:23 AM, Jan 23, 2018
(WXYZ) - It's National Pie Day and what better way to celebrate than with a slice of free pie?

Grand Traverse Pie Company announced it will be giving away a free slice of Apple Crumb or Cherry Crumb pie with any purchase. 

National Pie Day is a separate celebration from Pi Day, which occurs on March 14 every year. 

