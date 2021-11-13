High-speed driver found dead after crashing stolen car

(WXYZ) — According to Hazel Park Police, an officer saw a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving southbound on Dequindre at an estimated speed of 70 mph when the officer attempted to catch up with it.

Police say the officer followed the vehicle Eastbound on Stephens into the City of Warren and then south on Warner.

Police say the pursuit was terminated on Warner, south of 9 Mile.

According to Hazel Park Police, the officer decreased to normal speeds, turned off the lights and siren, and was heading back to the City when the suspect's vehicle was found to have crashed at Warner and Poplar in Warren.

The driver was found dead on the scene. The suspect's vehicle was later determined to be stolen out of Birmingham and the crash is currently under investigation by the Warren Police Department.