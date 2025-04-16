Highland Township man arrested after shooting & killing fiancée, Sheriff's Office says

HIGHLAND TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Highland Township man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his fiancée.

We're told the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15, at a home in the 200 block of Maple in Highland Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a call from a 21-year-old Highland Township man on Tuesday afternoon, who claimed he shot his fiancée and himself.

First responders pronounced 23-year-old Rachel Renee Wooten dead at the scene, saying that her and the suspect lived together.

Investigators are set to turn the case over to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office shortly.