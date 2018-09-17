Hospice of Michigan launches Give A Quarter Back campaign

(WXYZ) - With the help of some of the biggest names in Detroit and Michigan sports, Hospice of Michigan has launched a new campaign, dubbed "Give A Quarter Back," with the hope of raising $5 million.

The football-themed campaign centers on giving in increments of $25 and includes several NFL stars and personalities including Jim Harbaugh, Kirk Cousins, T.J. Lng, Lloyd Carr, Lomas Brown and more.

Videos highlighting the quarterbacks' stories and other campaign highlights will be shared each week on the Hospice of Michigan social channels through Super Bowl Sunday.

Those who see the videos and want to help are then encouraged to donate $25 in honor of a loved one while recording and sharing their own stories on social media while using the hashtags #GiveAQuarterBack and #HandOff4HOM while tagging Hospice of Michigan.

The funds raised will support four areas of the state's nonprofit hospice, including:

Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program providing end-of-life care to patients regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay;

NorthStar Palliative Care providing specialized support that focuses on improving quality of life through pain and stress management and relief;

Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children [anchors4children.org], the only statewide, dedicated pediatric hospice program, offering supportive care services for seriously ill youngsters;

NorthStar Institute providing caregiver education and support, and education programs for physicians and healthcare professionals.

Donations can be made at GiveAQuarterBack.com, by texting GAQB to 56651 or by sending a check or money order payable to Hospice of Michigan at 989 Spaulding Ave SE, Ada, MI 49301.