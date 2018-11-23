How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State online, on TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXYZ) - It's time for The Game. Michigan vs. Ohio State. The Wolverines and Buckeyes will face off for the 115th time on Saturday from The Horseshoe in Columbus.

It's the biggest matchup in several years between the rivals as the winner of this will go on to face Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game.

The details for the game are below.

What: No. 4 Michigan (10-1) at No. 10 Ohio State (10-1)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

How to watch: The Game will air at 12 p.m. on FOX. You can watch the game online with the Fox Sports Go app and at FoxSportsGo.com.

How to listen: You can listen to the game on AM950 WWJ starting at 12 p.m. with coverage beginning earlier in the day. You can find a list of local radio affiliates across Michigan here. The home coverage will also air on SiriusXM Channel 195 or streaming channel 957.