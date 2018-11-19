Hundreds attend funeral for man killed in police-involved shooting in St. Clair Shores

Partly Cloudy
HI: 37°
LO: 26°
Family of Theo Gray pushes to prove he's innocent
(WXYZ) - Family and friends paid their final respects to a man who was killed in a police-involved shooting.
29-year-old Theo Gray Jr. was gunned down November 4 outside a baby shower at a banquet hall in St. Clair Shores.
He's accused of shooting a K9 named Axe. Officers returned fire, killing Gray.
Axe was rushed to an emergency vet where he died.
Gray's family says he was a father-to-be who grew up with two loving parents.
A family spokesperson tells 7 Action News that evidence will show Gray never turned around and shot Axe.
Police have not said whether a gun was found at the scene.
Gray's family wants him to be remembered for his talent, kindness and devotion.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.