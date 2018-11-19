Hundreds attend funeral for man killed in police-involved shooting in St. Clair Shores

8:30 PM, Nov 18, 2018
3 hours ago

Family of Theo Gray pushes to prove he's innocent

(WXYZ) - Family and friends paid their final respects to a man who was killed in a police-involved shooting.

29-year-old Theo Gray Jr. was gunned down November 4 outside a baby shower at a banquet hall in St. Clair Shores.

He's accused of shooting a K9 named Axe.  Officers returned fire, killing Gray.

Axe was rushed to an emergency vet where he died.

Gray's family says he was a father-to-be who grew up with two loving parents. 

A family spokesperson tells 7 Action News that evidence will show Gray never turned around and shot Axe.

Police have not said whether a gun was found at the scene.

Gray's family wants him to be remembered for his talent, kindness and devotion.

