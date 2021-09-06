I-96 eastbound closed at Southfield Freeway in Wayne County for homicide investigation

(WXYZ) — A freeway is shut down Monday evening as Michigan State Police say they are investigating a homicide.

According to MSP, a vehicle was found with bullet holes in it on eastbound I-96 and Greenfield Monday afternoon. Police say the 25-year-old driver from Novi was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they believe it was a targeted incident and are asking anyone with information to call 734-287-5000.

Right now, eastbound I-96 Local at 39/Southfield is closed along with NB and SB M-39 Ramps to EB I-96 Local.

