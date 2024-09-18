'I do not feel safe going to large gatherings,' Eastern Market patron says after shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After two people were killed while tailgating at Eastern Market over the weekend — in addition to chaos and violence erupting at other large gatherings — Detroiters say it has changed their sense of security.

“Ain’t none of this right,” said Cassandra Wilborn, a patron at Eastern Market. “I got children that hang out at large gatherings. So now, I got to be scared for my baby now.”

Wilborn is one of many who are sick and tired of the senseless violence erupting in places where people gather to have a good time.

On Sunday just minutes after the Detroit Lions game ended, so did someone’s life.



“It’s not right. It’s not OK,” Wilborn said. “And I feel bad for that man and his family.

”I tell my kids 'when you leave out the house, there’s a 50% chance you’re gonna make it back home.' He didn’t make it back home.”

Rayshawn Palmer was one of the two victims gunned down inside Shed 6 at Eastern Market during a Lions tailgate. Palmer was shot and killed after an altercation broke out between two other men.

Family of Rayshawn Palmer An undated courtesy photo of Rayshawn Palmer, who died after being shot at Eastern Market in Detroit on Sept. 15, 2024.

A day later, the second victim died from his injuries.

Now, folks say they are terrified to go places where there are large crowds.

“I do not feel safe going to large gatherings,” said Courtney Banks, a patron at Eastern Market.

Over the last few months, metro Detroiters have experienced shootings at places where there were large numbers of people.

The Detroit Police Department launched an initiative to crack down on large gatherings after multiple people were killed at block parties dating back to May.

Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he was not surprised at the Eastern Market shooting

“Sadly, I am not surprised,” Craig said.

“What a tragedy. Could it have happened at a tailgate? Absolutely. Look, we see it happen at carnivals. Look what happened at the Michigan State Fair, a place that you would never think it would happen, but it happened there too — block parties. So you gotta ask yourself why?”

And why is still the question so many people have.

“There’s so many people trying to have a good time,” Banks said. “Why are you trying to ruin it by getting guns involved. You couldn’t talk about it? I just don’t understand that.”

“I really hope Detroit learns to come together," Wilburn said. “Because we all need each other. This is just too much.”

A representative from Eastern Market Corporation says they are working with Detroit police and other members of the community on ways to increase safety including making the Eastern Market campus a weapons free zone.

“So, should we just lay back and say this is the way it is?” Craig said. “No. We have to put measures in place to restrict it.”

