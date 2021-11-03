Illegal indoor marijuana grow operation posed danger to nearby residents, police say

(WXYZ) — The Roseville Police Department says they discovered a large illegal indoor marijuana grow operation after an industrial building fire this week.

Police say the fire started at a building on the 29000 block of Parkway on November 2. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but once inside, police say they found the operation and that electrical extension cords were running through the building. A large amount of butane was also discovered.

According to police, the butane posed a significant danger to the area and had it been exposed to the fire longer, it could have exploded, causing major damage to people or property nearby.

“We want residents to understand that illegal marijuana grow operations of this type pose a serious threat to them and first responders. The illegal wiring by itself could have resulted in a firefighter or police officer being seriously injured or killed,” said the Roseville Police Department in a statement.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and once it’s concluded, it will be sent to the Macomb County prosecutor for review.