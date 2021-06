INKSTER — The Inkster Police Department is inviting people out to its first Summer Movie Night.

The event is free and will be held in the department's parking lot at 26279 Michigan Ave.

Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" is the featured film. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 4.

There will be free hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn and beverages.