Investigation underway after 15-year-old student stabbed at Eastpointe High School, police say

(WXYZ) — An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old student was stabbed at Eastpointe High School on Tuesday, police confirm.

Eastpointe Police say the victim had multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. They also reportedly recovered a knife at the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect, also a 15-year-old student, is now being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.

Eastpointe High School says the school went on lockdown to ensure the safety of all students.

Eastpointe High School released the following statement after the incident:

"At approximately 10:00 am today, there was an incident involving two students in a classroom at the high school.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another student has been taken into custody by the Eastpointe Police Department. The high school was locked down to ensure the safety of all students.

The investigation is ongoing by Eastpointe Police and the high school administration. All other students and staff in the building are safe and school will be dismissed at its regular time."

