Watch
News

Actions

Investigation underway after reported house explosion in Inkster

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 4:31 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 17:06:12-04

(WXYZ) — DTE Energy says they are working with local authorities to investigate a reported home explosion in Inkster Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement, DTE Energy says the home is located on Hickory Street and that someone was injured in the incident.

DTE adds that they have ruled out DTE Gas equipment as a source of the fire.

“Safety is our top priority. Gas to the residence has been cut to ensure the safety of the surrounding area,” a DTE Energy spokesperson says.

DTE is urging residents if they ever smell or suspect a gas leak to leave the area immediately and call 911 before calling DTE at 800-947-5000 to report the situation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Give a child a book and impact a life!