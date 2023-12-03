Watch Now
News

Actions

It's Kennedy Center Honors time for a crop including Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick

Evan Ryan Antony Blinken Renée Fleming Queen Latifah Billy Crystal Barry Gibb Dionne Warwick David Rubenstein Deborah Rutter
Kevin Wolf/AP
From left, Evan Ryan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick, Kennedy Center Chairman David Rubenstein, and Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter pose for a photo at the State Department following the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Evan Ryan Antony Blinken Renée Fleming Queen Latifah Billy Crystal Barry Gibb Dionne Warwick David Rubenstein Deborah Rutter
Posted at 10:14 AM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 10:14:28-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The newest group of Kennedy Center honorees, including comedian Billy Crystal and actor Queen Latifah, are being feted Sunday night at a star-studded event commemorating their lifetime achievement in arts and entertainment.

Opera singer Renée Fleming, 1970s music icon Barry Gibb and prolific hitmaker Dionne Warwick also are being honored at the black-tie gala.

Each will receive personalized tributes that typically include appearances and performances that are kept secret from the honorees themselves.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your good morning video!