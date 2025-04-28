James Beard Award-winning chef Hajime Sato closes Sozai in Clawson

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hajime Sato, the James Beard Award-winning chef who owned and operated sushi restaurant Sozai in Clawson, announced he has closed the restaurant.

In a post on Sozai's Instagram page, the restaurant announced April 26 was its final service.

On his own Instagram page, Sato said that after reflection, the best thing for his family is to return to the Pacific Northwest.

"It will be extremely difficult to leave Sozai behind. I put everything I had into building something special for my customers and to further my work as a sustainable seafood advocate," he said in the post. "Thank you to everyone who has shared wonderful times with me at Sozai. I will cherish those memories. My sincerest hope is that you will continue to try new things."

Last year, Sato won the James Beard Award for "Best Chef: Great Lakes." He is the first sushi chef to win the regional award, and it's the first time a Michigan chef has won the regional award in more than two decades. He was a finalist for the "Best Chef" national award in 2023.

Sozai and Sato are known for sustainable sushi, meaning they look at key factors including traceability, fish populations, fishing methods, and farming practices.

During his acceptance speech, Sato admitted that until a couple of years ago, he didn't know about the James Beard Awards.

"I'm one of those guys, can I make the sushi rice a little better today than yesterday? Can I make an impact on one person's life when I serve sushi? That's who I am," he said. "My parents did a good job. I grew up in Japan, and whatever I do, it's not good enough."

Watch below: Our 2024 story with Sato after being named a finalist for a James Beard Award

Two metro Detroit restaurants up for James Beard Foundation Awards

He said something changed after the awards, and now, people have started listening to him.

"Oceans is not in good shape. As you know, Earth is not in good shape. Small restaurant like me cannot really do that much, but, everybody here – nominations, winners, now you have a voice," he said. "I need everybody's help so maybe we can do this award ceremony 10 years from now."

We spoke to Sato earlier in 2024 after it was announced he was a finalist.

“What’s unique about this restaurant is called Omakase which is, basically, chef’s choice so you, basically, sit down and I ask you some things and I start making some food for you," Sato said.

He said the goal was to bring traditional Japanese cuisine to metro Detroit.

“One of the things we specialize in is… is sushi side and if you go to the kitchen side simply grilled fish with a miso glaze, stuff like that,” said Chef Sato.