Job fair Thursday for construction & concrete company in metro Detroit with hundreds of openings

(WXYZ) — A construction company in metro Detroit this hiring for hundreds of positions in the concrete and construction industry.

Hercules Materials Holdings LLC. is a ready-mix concrete supplier operating throughout the country.

Positions available include CDL Class A and B ready-mix truck drivers, mechanics, general maintenance workers, dispatchers, batch supervisors and plant managers.

Pay starts at $25 per hour for trainees and up to $30 an hour for experienced ready-mix truck drivers.

The company is holding a job fair at Hercules Concrete from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. They're located at 6419 E 10 Mile Rd in Warren.

People who can't attend the job fair can apply online by clicking here or calling 586-467-0140 ext. 2953