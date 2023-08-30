Judge dismisses lawsuit to ban cellphone tower on Wyandotte elementary school

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new court decision is dismissing a lawsuit to ban a 5G cellphone tower atop Washington Elementary School in Wyandotte.

A judge granted a motion from T-Mobile and Wyandotte Public Schools, ruling against a group of parents. This also lifts a temporary injunction to keep the tower inactive.

The board entered into a contract to build the cellphone tower back in 2018. T-Mobile agreed to pay the district $1,000 a month for the space.

Parents who have been protesting the tower took legal action against the school board and the city's mayor. They raised concerns about possible health effects the tower could have on children.

An attorney for the parents says they are extremely disappointed, but their fight is far from over. Attorney Josh Castmore says they are preparing to appeal the ruling.

