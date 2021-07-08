Judge rules discrimination lawsuit against Fouts, City of Warren will go to trial

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A federal judge ruled Thursday that the former diversity coordinator's lawsuit against Mayor Jim Fouts and the City of Warren will go to trial.

The city argued there was no evidence to support the lawsuit, but the judge disagreed.

The lawsuit, brought by Gregory Murray, the former diversity coordinator for the city, claimed that Fouts "fostered a racially hostile environment." Murray claims he was fired for his efforts to address "racial injustice and civil rights" in the city, his attorney said.

Fouts previously told 7 Action News the new allegations against him and the city are both "baseless and frivolous," and he's far more interested in discussing the city's successes.

Murray is seeking back pay and additional compensation.

View the full court opinion below: