Jury finds man guilty in murder of Shelby Township woman

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A jury convicted a man Wednesday of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Shelby Township woman in March.

Court officials say the suspect, 40-year-old Joshua Boshell, is due back in court for sentencing in January 2019.

On March 17, police responded to a call of a reported suicide at Crystal Lake Apartments. The call reported that a 44-year-old woman had been shot in the head.

After officers and detectives investigated the scene, they determined it was suspicious and took Joshua Boshell into custody that day.

Boshell was charged with homicide-murder first degree premeditated and felony firearms.

Police said they have responded to the home in the past for domestic related calls.