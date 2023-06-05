'Just a spark': DNR explains how fires can start and how you can stop them from taking off

(WXMI) — In a dry spell, fires can flare up "just from a spark."

That's what happened in northern Michigan this weekend when a massive wildfire sprawled over 2,000 acres in Crawford County, landed flights and shut down parts of I-75.

READ:DNR, fire crews contain 2,400-acre wildfire near Grayling

Now, with the fire nearly contained, the DNR says the wildfire was started by a campfire.

"It is extremely dry, which means that fires can start very, very easily, just from a spark. So something for people to be aware of and be cautious about," Kerry Heckman with the DNR said.

DNR

Heckman says no burn bans are in place right now, but there are restrictions on burning yard debris, and she has a few things to say about how to reduce the risk of fire.

"At this point, campfires and cookfires are still permitted. But we do suggest if somebody is going to consider doing that, to do with extreme caution," she said.

One safeguard: keep a shovel, rake or water bucket nearby to easily extinguish out-of-control flames.

However, to completely quash the fire, Heckman says "that's more than just throwing water on it."

"It's throwing water, stirring up the ashes and whatever's left in the firepit, more water and then using the back of your hand to put it over the fire to see if you feel any heat," she said.

If you do feel heat, the job isn't done.

Michigan DNR

Heckmen says during a heat wave, one of the most common instigators of fires is burning yard debris.

"Somebody is raking their yard, burning leaves or grass or branches. That is the no. cause, typically," Heckmen said.

Other causes might surprise you.

"So your vehicle, if you're pulling a trailer and have a chain on the hitch and the chain drags, the sparks from that can ignite the grass right alongside the road and cause a fire," Heckmen explained.

If your tire goes flat and the rims skid across the pavement, that can also spark a fire.

Campfires, of course, are another likely culprit, as northern Michigan has seen this weekend.

"It was an escaped campfire on private property," Heckmen said. "And it's now a 22-, almost 22,000-acre fire."

FOX 17/Cory

In short, anything that can cause a spark can cause a fire. And since it doesn't look like rain will be coming any time soon, Heckmen says it's important to be cautious.

"We are in extreme fire danger across most of the state," she said.

The fire near Grayling is 90% contained, with firefighters from Wisconsin on their way to help. Shelters have been arranged for residents who had to evacuate the area.