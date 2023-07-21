Watch Now
Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar coming to Detroit this winter

The Majestic/Dogstar
Posted at 9:20 AM, Jul 21, 2023
(WXYZ) — Dogstar, the rock band featuring actor Keanu Reeves, is coming to Detroit for a show this winter as part of their tour.

The band is bringing their "Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees" tour to the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 21 and start at $40.

Dogstar posted Thursday on social media to announce the new tour and album of the same name in a post that started with "WE ARE BACK!!!"

Reeves plays bass for the band, which is composed of Bret Domrose on guitar and vocals and Rob Mailhouse on drums.

