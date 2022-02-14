Kevin Hart to perform at Little Caesars Arena Friday, July 15, tickets go on sale Feb. 18

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his 'Reality Check Tour,' to the Little Caesars Arena on Friday, July 15.

Tickets for the 'Reality Check Tour,' go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, KevinHartNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Live Nation presale ticks begin Wednesday, February 16 at 10 a.m. and continue until Thursday, February 17 at 10 p.m..

Ticket prices start at $40 a person.

The July 15 event will take place at 7 p.m. and is a phone-free experience.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches. The pouches stay with guests during the duration of the show. If someone needs to use their phone, they must use the venue's designated phone area.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.

"I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest," Kevin Hart said. "Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”

This is Hart's first major comedy tour in four years.