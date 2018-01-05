Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 3:32AM EST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Wind Chill Warning issued January 5 at 3:32AM EST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Areal Flood Warning issued January 4 at 9:04PM EST expiring January 7 at 1:45PM EST in effect for: Saint Clair
Kid Rock donates $50,000 to food banks in Michigan, Tennessee
6:22 AM, Jan 5, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
(WXYZ) - Kid Rock is opening up his heart and his wallet for those in need.
The Detroit rocker posted on Twitter that he's donating $25,000 to both the Second Harvest Food Banks of West Michigan and Middle Tennessee.
Kid Rock says that he wants to start 2018 off on a positive note, hoping to influences others who have been as blessed as he has been.
I also wanted to start 2018 off on a positive note, hoping to influence others who have been as blessed as me, by donating 50k to The Second Harvest Food Banks of West Michigan and Middle Tennessee (25k each - the checks will go out today). pic.twitter.com/lbPiBQIQ2e