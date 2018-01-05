Kid Rock donates $50,000 to food banks in Michigan, Tennessee

6:22 AM, Jan 5, 2018
(WXYZ) - Kid Rock is opening up his heart and his wallet for those in need. 

The Detroit rocker posted on Twitter that he's donating $25,000 to both the Second Harvest Food Banks of West Michigan and Middle Tennessee. 

Kid Rock says that he wants to start 2018 off on a positive note, hoping to influences others who have been as blessed as he has been.
    

