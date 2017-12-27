Kid Rock sued by Ringling Bros. for 'Greatest Show on Earth' tour

(WXYZ) - Kid Rock and Live Nation are being sued for trademark infringement from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus' owner over his upcoming "Greatest Show on Earth" tour.

The lawsuit was filed Friday at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

It alleges that Rock and Live Nation were not authorized to use the now-defunct circus' slogan for the tour.

"Ringling Bros. and its predecessors-in-interest have used and have been associated with the mark "The Greatest Show on Earth," continuously for more than a century," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also argues that "The Greatest Show on Earth" slogan is a "celebrated and valuable" trademark, which has been used in joint promotions or sponsorships with retailers like Chick-fil-A or MetroPCS.