Komen Detroit Race for the Cure to be held this Sunday on Belle Isle

(WXYZ) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and events marking the fight against breast cancer bring thousands of women and men together in solidarity with survivors.

According to BreastCancer.org, this year, over 339,000 new breast cancer cases are expected to be detected in the U.S.

To create more awareness, various initiatives will be taking place across metro Detroit in October, and one of the biggest is the annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure.

It's being held Sunday, Oct. 2 on Belle Isle.

Breast cancer survivor Josphine Roach is the chairperson of the Komen Leadership Council for the Detroit Chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation and is helping plan this year's event.

My committee runs what's called Hope Village, and so that's for survivors and thrivers, it's a place where they can come and we are going to have breakfast for them before the race, picture taking, free raffle, we have sashes for the survivors, you know we have really amped it up this year," Roach said.