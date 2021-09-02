LaFontaine Automotive Group partners with Ecorse High School for automotive training program

LaFontaine Automotive Group announced it has partnered with Ecorse High School to provide training, tools and more for the school's automotive tech program.

In July, General Motors gave the high school two vehicles, tools, components through donations to the high school.

“We are honored for the opportunity to be the exclusive dealer partner to Ecorse High School and provide our fixed operations expertise and mentorship to these passionate students looking to enter the automotive field,” said Kelley LaFontaine, Vice President, LaFontaine Automotive Group. “This partnership will not only enrich the lives of the students participating in the program, but will better the entire Ecorse community.”

“We have a moral calling to change the dynamic of our community and it will require partnerships and programs like this to drive that transformation,” said Dr. Josha Talison, Superintendent, Ecorse Public Schools. “Upon completion of our Certified Automotive Tech Program, our students will have the skillset, connections and opportunity to immediately get into the workforce, hopefully with LaFontaine Automotive Group.”

Forty students will go through the program each year; 20 who are in 9th and 10th grade, and 20 in 11th and 12th grade. Once they graduate, students will be ready to get ASE certified.

“There is a tremendous automotive technician shortage in our industry and opportunities like this hopefully inspire students to enter into a career in automotive and see the tremendous career growth available to them,” said Dan LaFontaine Jr., “We’ll be pouring our passion and knowledge into these students and look forward to the opportunity to make an impact on their lives.”