State suspends license of metro Detroit child care center after child left unattended on bus

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A metro Detroit child care center has been suspended and placed on notice of "intent to revoke license" after it was found that the facility did not provide "appropriate care and supervision of children at all times," the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) Bureau of Community and Health Systems (BCHS) announced Tuesday.

The suspension comes after a 5-year-old boy attending Jade Child Development Center in Garden City, was left unattended on a bus for over an hour on Friday, Nov. 9. When the child was found, he was crying and soaked in urine, according to a LARA special investigation report.

The child was then taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with Frostnip on the toe.

In a release, LARA stated that "based on the investigation, it was determined that staff at the center did not provide appropriate care and supervision to a child."

After the investigation, it was revealed that the child was left outside in the cold for approximately one hour and 30 minutes, which resulted in injury to the child.

The suspension was put into effect on Monday, Nov. 19. The order also requires workers at Jade Child Development Center to inform all parents of children that the facility's license has been suspended and that they can no longer provide child care.

Parents of other children at the day care say there were signs of child neglect at the center prior to the bus incident.

Maisha James said that her 2-year-old son was injured in August. She added that her child's doctor told her to pull her son out of the facility immediately.

"I feel like if CPS would have (taken) my child's case seriously, they would have... shut down, and that baby would have never been hurt like that," James said.

Another parent, Chiquita Rose, filed a police report in October saying that a worker at the child care center threw her 5-year-old daughter on the ground after she was crying.

"(I) was furious because the teacher who had the courage to call me (was) fired," Rose said. "That was part of her job description, if you see something going wrong."

According to LARA, the child care facility can appeal this decision. The case is being sent to the Michigan Administrative Hearing System (MAHS) for a hearing date.