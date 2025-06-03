Watch Now
Large police presence forms in Northfield Township for barricade situation

NORTHFIELD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — There's a heavy police presence in Northfield Township right now, as multiple agencies have surrounded a home for what police tell us is a barricade situation.

The heavy police presence has been there since early Tuesday morning, at a home on Nollar Road, right off of 7 Mile.

This is an active scene, so you;ll want to avoid the area while officers work to end this peacefully.

This is a developing story; 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story as we learn more.

