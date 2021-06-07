Watch
Lawsuit alleges vision specialist sexually abused 2 Garden City students

Both students are legally blind
Posted at 7:02 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 19:04:03-04

(AP) — The parents of two legally blind girls have filed a federal lawsuit against two suburban Detroit school districts and a vision specialist whom they allege sexually abused their daughters in a school library.

The federal suit filed Monday names the Garden City and Livonia districts, the specialist and several district officials.

No criminal charges have been filed. Both girls were 8 at the time of the alleged sexual assaults at Garden City's Douglas Elementary in 2018 and 2019. Garden City police say its investigation in one of the cases ]has been turned over to the Wayne County prosecutor's office.

