Limited edition retro bottles of Vernors to be sold in Michigan

(WXYZ) - Fans of the zesty, poppy, gingery pop (as we call it in Michigan), Vernors, are in for a treat.

The iconic Michigan soda will temporarily get a new (old) look.

Five retro-design bottles will roll out in Michigan and Northwest Ohio.

The new bottles don’t actually have labels. The designs are printed directly on the container. It’s something the company is trying out, according to Director of Corporate Communications at Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Chris Barnes.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group owns the 151-year-old Vernors brand.

Detroit pharmacist James Vernor accidently created the mix at his pharmacy on Woodward Ave. in 1862.