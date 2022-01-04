Livonia company looks to donate gowns to local hospitals and medical facilities

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livonia company is looking to donate personal protection equipment to medical facilities in need.

Convert Solutions Company said it produced and sold more than four million non-surgical isolation gowns during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The gowns were generally sold to large hospitals across the United States.

Now, the company says it has about 100,000 gowns left and wants to give them away.

The company is hoping to donate to hospitals and medical facilities in the metro Detroit area. If you know a facility in need, contact Convert Solutions at 734-679-9305.