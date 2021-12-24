Watch
Local baker recreates McCallister house from 'Home Alone' as a gingerbread house

Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 13:03:19-05

(WXYZ) — For the past two years, local baker Hannah Currie has been spending her time trying to perfect this home.

It's a replica of the 'Home Alone' house, a movie Currie says she grew up watching every year around Christmas.

"And even though I’ve seen it a thousand times, I still get tense at the prospect of the robbers catching Kevin and biting off all of his little fingers," she said in a blog post.

Currie started working on this home in 2019. She said that whole first year, she focused on the lights.

"To me, the McCallister house is Christmas and part of what makes it so magical are the lights in all of the perfectly symmetrical windows," she wrote.

And after some trial and error, she finally finished the home. Sharing the baked replica on her blog and Instagram.

