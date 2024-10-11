Local doc accused of preying on women & children facing new charges in alleged sex assault of 5-year-old

A Rochester Hills doctor who is facing multiple charges for allegedly preying on women and children is now facing new charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

Oumair Aejaz, 40, was arraigned on 17 new charges this week in connection to six sexual assaults in 2023 and 2024 involving a 5-year-old girl. Those charges include first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and more. The child is now 6 years old.

Aejaz allegedly explicitly filmed people in several different areas of hospitals, homes and other places.

Officials say they also believe the doctor recorded sexual encounters he had "with numerous women, with hospital patients who were either asleep or unconscious."

WATCH BELOW: Lawsuits filed against hospitals that employed doctor accused of sex crimes

It’s alleged that Aejaz placed hidden cameras in changing rooms, bathrooms, hospital rooms, closets, bedrooms, bathrooms and closets of residences he had access to.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, the victims range from children as young as two years old all the way up to adults.

Police seized several computers, phones and 15 external storage drives, and one alone reportedly had 13,000 videos on it.

WATCH BELOW: FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Officials announce charges against Michigan doctor for alleged sex crimes

"As I have said from the beginning, this was going to take a huge amount of work and a significant amount of time,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “Having said that, we will leave no stone unturned to seek justice for every victim. Through this long and painstaking process we have been able to uncover this very large list of additional crimes that have not been charged and we continue to seek the public’s help to identify other potential victims.”

Aejaz was previously charged with:



One count of child sexually abusive activity

One count of using a computer to create and or reproduce child sexually abusive material

Two counts of capturing/recording children under the age of 18 while nude

Two counts of capturing/recording two women over the age of 18 while nude

Four counts of using a computer to commit a crime

Last month, two class action lawsuits were filed against DMC Sinai Grace and Henry Ford Macomb – two hospitals where Aejaz had privileges.

"These multi-billion dollar medical institutions failed to place patient safety first, resulting in hundreds, if not thousands of patients being sexually abused or sexually exploited," said attorney Parker Stinar.

