Local hockey doctor facing even more criminal sexual conduct charges in new cases

Dr. Zvi Levran is still locked up in the Oakland County Jail and he’s now facing 19 charges of criminal sexual conduct.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Dec 08, 2022
(WXYZ) — Local hockey doctor Zvi Levran is now facing even more criminal sexual conduct charges, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Dr. Levran, 66, is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 4th degree in a new case. Levran is accused of assaulting a 30-year-old man in his home in 2020, the prosecutor's office says. 

In another new case, the doctor is charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 2nd degree for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old boy in 2018. 

Levran remains at the Oakland County Jail on previous charges.

The prosecutor’s office is encouraging survivors or anyone with information to call the Farmington Hills Police Department tip line at 248-871-2610. 

