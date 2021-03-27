DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MICH (WXYZ) — Easter is coming a little bit early in Dearborn Heights this year.

Thanks to a new initiative led by Mayor Bill Bazzi and retailer Target, Dearborn Heights residents can get free family food boxes, new childrens’ books, Easter treats and car-side visits by a special guest – the Easter Bunny – during the city’s March 27 Easter Drive-Thru.

The Saturday event will run from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and will be held at the city’s Canfield Community Center, 1801 North Beech Daly (just South of Ford Road). This event is open Dearborn Heights residents only.

