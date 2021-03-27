Menu

Easter is coming a little bit early in Dearborn Heights this year

Posted at 10:35 AM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 10:35:11-04

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MICH (WXYZ) — Easter is coming a little bit early in Dearborn Heights this year.

Thanks to a new initiative led by Mayor Bill Bazzi and retailer Target, Dearborn Heights residents can get free family food boxes, new childrens’ books, Easter treats and car-side visits by a special guest – the Easter Bunny – during the city’s March 27 Easter Drive-Thru.

The Saturday event will run from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and will be held at the city’s Canfield Community Center, 1801 North Beech Daly (just South of Ford Road). This event is open Dearborn Heights residents only.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

