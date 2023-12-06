Watch Now
The String Cheese Incident, Ludacris, Umphrey’s McGee among Electric Forest 2024 lineup

Posted at 6:15 AM, Dec 06, 2023
ROTHBURY, Mich. — The initial lineup is out for Electric Forest 2024.

The String Cheese Incident, Ludacris, Umphrey's McGee, and dozens of other acts are scheduled to perform this coming summer.

The music festival will be held at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury from June 20-23, 2024.

The festival grounds are large at around 2,200 acres. To put that in perspective, that's about 1,666 football fields.

Organizers announced that tickets for the popular music festival will be sold starting Friday, December 8. The sales include wristbands, vehicle passes, and packages. Loyalty sales are already underway.

You can find the full lineup and ticket information on the Electric Forest website.

