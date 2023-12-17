Tips for planning your last minute holiday getaway in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Although winter is right around the corner, the change of the season should not prevent you from planning a getaway.

Here in Michigan, there's no shortage of potential plans to be made during any season.

If you're looking for a little help planning your last-minute vacation, My Michigan Beach's "Interactive Travel Map" can help whether you're looking for some of the state's top destinations or something off the beaten path.

“Taking a break from the busy winter holidays is a perfect way to ease into 2024,” said Jill Halpin, Founder and Chief Beach Officer of MyMichiganBeach.com. “We’re lucky to have a so many amazing travel destinations to choose from in Michigan," she said.

Some recommendations for the winter season includes:



Treetops Resort in Gaylord for skiing and sleigh rides

Tahquamenon Falls for natural winter beauty and dog sledding

Downtown Detroit for skating at Campus Martius and holiday fun at Cadillac Square

New Buffalo for hiking at some of Lake Michigan's beaches, wineries and shopping at locally-owned businesses in Harbor Country

If you're interested in any of these recommendations or others, you can find the interactive map here.